Market Uncertainty Looms as Investors Eye Nvidia Results

Wall Street stocks had a mixed close with focus on Nvidia's upcoming quarterly results and concerns over potential delays in Fed rate cuts. Inflation fears persist, influenced by global tariffs and labor market concerns. The Nasdaq rose slightly, while the S&P 500 saw marginal losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 02:57 IST
Wall Street ended the week on a mixed note as investors anticipate Nvidia's quarterly results, set for release next week, amid concerns about Federal Reserve's potential delay in cutting interest rates in December. The Nasdaq climbed slightly, whereas the S&P 500 experienced a minor downturn following an early selloff.

Investors have been increasingly anxious about the pace of interest rate adjustments and the high valuations of key artificial intelligence stocks. Nvidia, along with Palantir and Microsoft, saw over 1% gains, reflecting the significant attention placed on these tech giants driving market growth.

Expectations for a Fed rate cut have dwindled against a backdrop of persistent inflation, partly attributed to trade tariffs. Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid expressed concerns about inflationary pressures, suggesting he might oppose further rate cuts. Wednesday's Nvidia results will be crucial in assessing the market's direction, particularly as investors weigh the performance of AI-related assets.

