Market Uncertainty Looms as Investors Eye Nvidia Results

Wall Street ended the week on a mixed note as investors anticipate Nvidia's quarterly results, set for release next week, amid concerns about Federal Reserve's potential delay in cutting interest rates in December. The Nasdaq climbed slightly, whereas the S&P 500 experienced a minor downturn following an early selloff.

Investors have been increasingly anxious about the pace of interest rate adjustments and the high valuations of key artificial intelligence stocks. Nvidia, along with Palantir and Microsoft, saw over 1% gains, reflecting the significant attention placed on these tech giants driving market growth.

Expectations for a Fed rate cut have dwindled against a backdrop of persistent inflation, partly attributed to trade tariffs. Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid expressed concerns about inflationary pressures, suggesting he might oppose further rate cuts. Wednesday's Nvidia results will be crucial in assessing the market's direction, particularly as investors weigh the performance of AI-related assets.

