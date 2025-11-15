Puravankara's Green Vision: Setting New Standards in Sustainable Urban Development

Puravankara Limited has taken a significant step towards sustainable urban development by unveiling its ESG Report 2024-25 at the EcoBuild Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru. The event was a collaboration between Puravankara and the Centre for Sustainability of Ramaiah Institute of Management, drawing policymakers, industry experts, and academicians to address India's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Central to the discussions was the theme 'Towards Net Zero, Circularity, and Inclusivity,' stressing the vital need for future urban development to align with sustainable practices. Participants, including Mallana Sasalu of Puravankara, emphasized the importance of integrating sustainability at the conceptual design stage to maximize value and reduce environmental impact.

The highlight of the conclave was the announcement of IFC EDGE Pre-Certification for Purva Winworth 2 in Kochi, underscoring Puravankara's commitment to resource-efficient, environmentally responsible construction. Sessions covered a range of topics such as nature-based design, advancements in building technology, and pathways to achieving net zero, highlighting industry readiness to embrace green building standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)