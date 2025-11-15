Left Menu

Baby Elephant's Fight for Survival After Tiger Attack

A baby elephant was severely injured in a tiger attack near Gudalur. Despite its injuries, it moved into Kerala's Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary. Local forest officials have coordinated with Kerala counterparts to provide necessary medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ooty | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:08 IST
Baby Elephant's Fight for Survival After Tiger Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident near Gudalur, a baby elephant was viciously attacked by a tiger, leaving it with severe leg injuries, forest officials reported on Saturday.

After hearing distress sounds, local residents alerted the Forest Department, who discovered the injured young elephant as it slowly made its way into Kerala's Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary.

Authorities are working with their Kerala counterparts to provide urgent medical attention to the elephant, underscoring the joint efforts in wildlife conservation and care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

