Baby Elephant's Fight for Survival After Tiger Attack

In a distressing incident near Gudalur, a baby elephant was viciously attacked by a tiger, leaving it with severe leg injuries, forest officials reported on Saturday.

After hearing distress sounds, local residents alerted the Forest Department, who discovered the injured young elephant as it slowly made its way into Kerala's Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary.

Authorities are working with their Kerala counterparts to provide urgent medical attention to the elephant, underscoring the joint efforts in wildlife conservation and care.

