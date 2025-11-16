Left Menu

Captured Tiger Sparks Wildlife Management Debate

A male tiger, captured in the Murtiha Forest Range after recent attacks, has become central to wildlife management discussions. Following a fatal attack on a local farmer, the Forest Department installed cages, successfully capturing the two-and-a-half-year-old tiger. Local residents express concerns over ongoing wildlife conflicts.

A male tiger was successfully captured in a cage set up in the village within the Murtiha Forest Range at the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, as confirmed by a Forest Department official on Sunday.

This action followed the tragic death of a farmer and another individual being injured in a wildlife attack on Thursday. According to Divisional Forest Officer Suraj, cages were installed to mitigate man-animal conflicts, resulting in the capture of the young, healthy tiger. Guidance is being sought on whether to release the tiger back into the wild or relocate it to another facility.

The region has been tense after multiple wildlife incidents, leading villagers to urge increased intervention. Although the Forest Department suggests leopards may be involved, locals cite tigers as the threat, prompting further measures including camera traps and fog lights to monitor animal movements.

