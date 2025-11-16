COP30: Shaping the Future with a Fossil Fuel Roadmap
At COP30, intense discussions focus on creating a roadmap for fossil fuel transition, highlighting the need for more data. President Andre Correa do Lago emphasizes collaboration and expert meetings to develop a comprehensive strategy. The 'Baku to Belem Roadmap' aims to mobilize USD 1.3 trillion for global climate finance by 2035.
At the heart of COP30's first week in Belem, Brazil, intense discussions swirled around the potential for a new roadmap on fossil fuel transition. COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago indicated that the document could provide a path to move towards cleaner energy, underscoring the pressing need for substantive data.
The roadmap, although not formally included in the summit agenda, has sparked significant debate. This was catalyzed by Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's remarks during the opening. Participants from over 190 nations convened in the Amazon region for the UNFCCC event, with fossil fuels taking center stage in informal talks.
While no binding agreements have been made, the 'Baku to Belem Roadmap to 1.3 trillion' stands as a collaborative benchmark, urging international stakeholders to mobilize substantial climate finance. This effort aims to address the global impacts of climate change while advancing green economies.
