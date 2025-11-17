Innovation Meets Sustainability: AeroNero and BACL's Game-Changing Hub for Air-to-Water Tech at Bengaluru Airport
Bengaluru Airport City Limited and AeroNero have partnered to establish the AeroNero Innovation Hub and Corporate Showcase at Kempegowda International Airport. This initiative focuses on pioneering air-to-water technologies using renewable energy and IoT/AI systems, demonstrating India's climate leadership and commitment to sustainable water solutions.
Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) and AeroNero are poised to transform India's sustainable water landscape. On November 17, 2025, the two entities inked a Term Sheet to initiate the AeroNero Innovation Hub at Kempegowda International Airport, aligning their efforts with the global climate goals set at COP30.
This joint venture highlights India's proactive stance in climate action, showcasing cutting-edge air-to-water generation technology combined with renewable energy solutions. The innovation hub will act as a living laboratory for AeroNero's suite of products like Bubble and Drizzle, offering practical solutions to one of humanity's most pressing challenges—access to clean water.
The initiative underscores Bengaluru Airport City's objective to be a global example in sustainable urban ecosystems, enhancing collaborations between corporate entities, academia, and government bodies. Achieving water-positive status, BLR Airport serves as a testament to the power of sustainable practices.
