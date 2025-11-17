Chill Advisory in Jharkhand: Cold Wave to Impact Seven Districts

In a recent weather advisory, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for seven districts in Jharkhand, including Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Simdega. This alert comes as recorded temperatures have plummeted to 10 degrees Celsius or lower across various regions of the state.

Of these, Gumla reported the coldest temperature on Monday morning, hitting a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Lohardaga at 7.6 degrees Celsius. In the state capital Ranchi, temperatures fell to 10.2 degrees Celsius, marking a 2.9-degree dip from the usual average for this time of year.

Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director at the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, explained that the drop in temperatures is attributed to northwesterly winds. However, a shift to easterly winds is predicted to offer partial relief, with a rise of three to four degrees Celsius expected over the next few days as moisture from the Bay of Bengal moves in.