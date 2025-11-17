Left Menu

Catherine's Crusade: Saving Parisian Pigeons from Stringfoot

Catherine Hervais, a Parisian woman, is dedicated to helping pigeons suffering from 'stringfoot' due to debris tangling their limbs. Daily, she aids the birds near the Pompidou Centre by removing harmful threads and hair, striving to alleviate their plight and improve their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:56 IST
Catherine's Crusade: Saving Parisian Pigeons from Stringfoot
  • Country:
  • France

In the heart of Paris, Catherine Hervais is waging a one-woman campaign to rescue pigeons from the debilitating condition called 'stringfoot.' Contrary to the perception that these city birds suffer due to filth or disease, scientists have identified tangled debris, like hair and threads, as the primary culprit.

Undeterred by the challenge, Hervais visits a square near the Pompidou Centre daily, equipped with seeds, scissors, and tweezers to help the afflicted pigeons. Patiently, she removes the entangling strands around their feet, aiming to prevent further injury and enhance the birds' well-being.

Motivated by compassion, Hervais admits she can't change the entire world but is committed to making a difference in her neighborhood. Her efforts highlight the impact one person can have amid urban life's pressing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

 India
2
Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

 India
3
Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic Finish

Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic F...

 India
4
India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025