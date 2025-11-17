Catherine's Crusade: Saving Parisian Pigeons from Stringfoot

In the heart of Paris, Catherine Hervais is waging a one-woman campaign to rescue pigeons from the debilitating condition called 'stringfoot.' Contrary to the perception that these city birds suffer due to filth or disease, scientists have identified tangled debris, like hair and threads, as the primary culprit.

Undeterred by the challenge, Hervais visits a square near the Pompidou Centre daily, equipped with seeds, scissors, and tweezers to help the afflicted pigeons. Patiently, she removes the entangling strands around their feet, aiming to prevent further injury and enhance the birds' well-being.

Motivated by compassion, Hervais admits she can't change the entire world but is committed to making a difference in her neighborhood. Her efforts highlight the impact one person can have amid urban life's pressing challenges.

