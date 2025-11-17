Left Menu

Puravankara and IKEA Join Forces at Purva Zentech Park

Puravankara Limited has signed an Agreement to Lease with IKEA India for leasing two floors of retail space at its Purva Zentech Park in Bengaluru. Strategically located near Konankunte Metro Station, the project is slated for completion by 2026, enhancing Puravankara's commercial real estate portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Puravankara Limited, a leading real estate developer in India, has announced a leasing agreement with IKEA India for two floors of retail space at the under-construction Purva Zentech Park in Bengaluru.

Purva Zentech Park, located on Kanakapura Road, offers modular units and is designed to accommodate both large and mid-sized occupants. The strategically positioned development is within close proximity to key transit points, promising to be a sustainable venue upon completion by early 2026.

IKEA's presence, occupying over 1.2 lakh square feet, is expected to significantly enhance the project's appeal and drive leasing activity in the southern corridor of Bengaluru. Puravankara anticipates this venture will substantially augment its commercial portfolio and contribute to substantial financial growth.

