Puravankara and IKEA Join Forces at Purva Zentech Park

Puravankara Limited, a leading real estate developer in India, has announced a leasing agreement with IKEA India for two floors of retail space at the under-construction Purva Zentech Park in Bengaluru.

Purva Zentech Park, located on Kanakapura Road, offers modular units and is designed to accommodate both large and mid-sized occupants. The strategically positioned development is within close proximity to key transit points, promising to be a sustainable venue upon completion by early 2026.

IKEA's presence, occupying over 1.2 lakh square feet, is expected to significantly enhance the project's appeal and drive leasing activity in the southern corridor of Bengaluru. Puravankara anticipates this venture will substantially augment its commercial portfolio and contribute to substantial financial growth.