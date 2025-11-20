Left Menu

Eviction drive at slum in Odisha's Bhubaneswar comes to close

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 22:40 IST
The eviction drive in Saliasahi, the largest slum in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, was completed on Thursday, with the demolition of over 550 "unauthorised" dwelling units, an official said.

The eviction drive was launched on Tuesday to pave way for construction of a road to decongest traffic on the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan stretch, he said.

A joint enforcement team of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and other departments carried out the eviction drive in presence of police force, amid protests.

Around 400 dwelling units were demolished on the first two days, and the remaining houses on Thursday, the official said.

The state government has arranged accommodation for the evicted families at a newly constructed apartment near the slum, he said.

However, some of the families put up tents and temporary structures near the slum in protest, demanding pieces of land instead of flats.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said "many people with good economic background" have been staying in the slum.

"They are instigating other people not to shift to the government accommodation," he claimed.

BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana said all eligible slum dwellers will get a flat at the apartment, where over 450 units have been set up.

"If required, more flats will be allotted. However, not a single ineligible family will be allotted any flat," Rana asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

