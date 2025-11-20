UPDATE 2-COP30 climate summit evacuated after fire disrupts negotiations

A fire that forced an evacuation of the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belem on Thursday was under control, officials said, although it was unclear whether delegates would return immediately to continue negotiations.

Brazil's tourism minister told reporters at the venue that the fire was under control and no one was hurt, but that he did not know whether delegates would be able to return today or Friday to the part of the venue where the summit negotiations were taking place. Summit organizers also confirmed the fire was under control, adding that Brazilian fire officials had ordered the evacuation of the summit's entire premises.

The summit in the Amazon city was initially scheduled to wrap up on Friday, but it missed a self-imposed Wednesday deadline to secure agreement among the nearly 200 countries present on issues including how to increase climate finance and shift away from fossil fuels. The fire scare occurred in what is already a hive of activity during the summit's two-week run, interrupting ongoing negotiations inside the venue.

A siren sent delegates, observers and journalists running for the exits with their belongings, as police lined up as a barrier to prevent anyone from nearing the area where the fire was reported. TV footage showed flames and smoke inside the venue, a conference center on the site of a former airport.

Since kicking off earlier this month, the summit has drawn multiple protests demanding climate action and forest protection, at times interrupting talks.

