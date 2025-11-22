UP Government Enforces Diesel Autorickshaw Ban to Combat NCR Pollution

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a decisive step to combat air pollution by banning diesel autorickshaws across the National Capital Region (NCR), effective immediately in Noida and Ghaziabad. Officials announced the phased-out plan aims to reduce vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the region.

Authorities have identified road dust as a significant contributor to pollution, prompting an emphasis on road redevelopment and cleanliness efforts. The initiative includes deploying anti-smog guns, sprinklers, and mechanical street sweepers to tackle this pressing environmental issue, according to a government release.

Starting December 31 next year, the ban will extend to Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli, demonstrating the region's commitment to cleaner air. A comprehensive action plan, led by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department and supported by various state officials, is being rolled out to ensure the effective execution of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)