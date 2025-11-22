UP Government Enforces Diesel Autorickshaw Ban to Combat NCR Pollution
The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a phased ban on diesel autorickshaws in Noida, Ghaziabad, and other NCR districts to tackle air pollution. Road dust, identified as a major pollutant, will be addressed with road redevelopment and other measures. A PMU is established for effective implementation.
The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a decisive step to combat air pollution by banning diesel autorickshaws across the National Capital Region (NCR), effective immediately in Noida and Ghaziabad. Officials announced the phased-out plan aims to reduce vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the region.
Authorities have identified road dust as a significant contributor to pollution, prompting an emphasis on road redevelopment and cleanliness efforts. The initiative includes deploying anti-smog guns, sprinklers, and mechanical street sweepers to tackle this pressing environmental issue, according to a government release.
Starting December 31 next year, the ban will extend to Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli, demonstrating the region's commitment to cleaner air. A comprehensive action plan, led by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department and supported by various state officials, is being rolled out to ensure the effective execution of these measures.
