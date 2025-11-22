Left Menu

UP Government Enforces Diesel Autorickshaw Ban to Combat NCR Pollution

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a phased ban on diesel autorickshaws in Noida, Ghaziabad, and other NCR districts to tackle air pollution. Road dust, identified as a major pollutant, will be addressed with road redevelopment and other measures. A PMU is established for effective implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:06 IST
UP Government Enforces Diesel Autorickshaw Ban to Combat NCR Pollution
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a decisive step to combat air pollution by banning diesel autorickshaws across the National Capital Region (NCR), effective immediately in Noida and Ghaziabad. Officials announced the phased-out plan aims to reduce vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the region.

Authorities have identified road dust as a significant contributor to pollution, prompting an emphasis on road redevelopment and cleanliness efforts. The initiative includes deploying anti-smog guns, sprinklers, and mechanical street sweepers to tackle this pressing environmental issue, according to a government release.

Starting December 31 next year, the ban will extend to Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli, demonstrating the region's commitment to cleaner air. A comprehensive action plan, led by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department and supported by various state officials, is being rolled out to ensure the effective execution of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025