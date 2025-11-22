Left Menu

Contentious Climate Deal: Transitioning Without a Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

Negotiators at the UN climate talks are finalizing a deal lacking a fossil fuel phase-out plan. Brazilian leaders propose a separate road map. Though considered weak, the deal recognizes progress. Financial aid and trade issues remain focal points as negotiations conclude in Belem, Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:58 IST
Contentious Climate Deal: Transitioning Without a Fossil Fuel Phase-Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Negotiators at the United Nations climate talks are nearing a decisive moment, as they prepare to finalize a newly released deal that notably omits a plan to phase out coal, oil, and gas, the main contributors to global warming.

While the document titled "Uniting humanity in a global mobilisation against climate change" lacks required guidelines for phasing out fossil fuels, Brazilian leadership has vowed to collaborate with Colombia to draft an independent road map, bypassing the need for unanimous approval from the 190 nations involved.

The conference, held in Belem, Brazil, aims for swift consensus, yet faces potential last-minute opposition. Key issues include distributing USD 300 billion in annual aid to vulnerable nations and tackling climate trade barriers, as leaders finalize their commitments in a city on the Amazon's edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025