Sikkim's Chungthang-Lachen Road Set for December Reopening

Sikkim's Chief Secretary R Telang has instructed all departments to ensure the reopening of the Chungthang-Lachen axis in the Mangan district by December. A review meeting highlighted progress in road restoration, bridge repairs, and landslide clearances. Completion of a key bridge is targeted for December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's Chief Secretary R Telang has directed all government departments to expedite work on the Chungthang-Lachen axis, aiming for a reopening by December. This direction was given during a review meeting held at the Tashiling secretariat.

R Telang emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among departments and agencies to swiftly tackle any obstacles, ensuring the road's timely reopening. Among the attendees were senior officers from the 27 Mountain Division, BRO, Roads & Bridges, and Land Revenue departments, alongside district collectors from Gangtok and Mangan.

Officials reported on current progress, covering road restoration, bridge repairs, and landslide clearances along the Dikchu-Mangan and Chungthang-Lachen routes. A significant development is the construction of a bridge over the Taram Chu, expected to be completed by December 2025, which will facilitate the full operation of the Chungthang-Lachen axis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

