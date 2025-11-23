Adapting to Extremes: Navigating Climate Challenges Beyond Mitigation

When climate change is discussed, the spotlight often lands on mitigation, which involves lowering greenhouse gas emissions to achieve net zero. However, adaptation—the practical steps to brace for climate repercussions—receives less attention both in the UK and globally.

This shift in focus recently gained momentum after tech billionaire Bill Gates argued against a sole emphasis on mitigation. Gates highlighted the necessity for adaptation to work in tandem with efforts to address health, housing, and prosperity needs.

The UN has warned that the target to keep global warming within 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels has been missed. Scientists caution that exceeding this threshold may trigger irreversible impacts worldwide, and particularly severe consequences in the UK, which requires urgent adaptation measures.

