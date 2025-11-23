Urgent Quake Preparedness Needed in Bangladesh as Experts Warn of Greater Risks

Experts are calling on the Bangladesh government to promptly address risks after an earthquake claimed at least 10 lives. They warn that a stronger seismic event could strike if proactive measures are not taken.

The 5.7-magnitude quake struck central Bangladesh, including Dhaka, causing deaths and structural damage. Mild tremors continued over the weekend, raising concerns about the city's resilience.

Inspectors identified significant damage to over 50 buildings, sparking criticism of enforcement amid chronic shortages in monitoring. Seismologists highlight the Indo-Burma subduction zone's potential to trigger more powerful quakes, urging preparedness.