Climate Data Boom & Brazil's Cannabis Research Leap
The U.S. government's retreat from climate science is empowering private data firms like Climate X, which assists clients like Savills in understanding weather risks. Meanwhile, Brazil's Embrapa is approved to research cannabis, advancing the country's potential for cultivation through genetic enhancement projects.
The U.S. government's reduction in climate science roles has sparked growth for private data firms, with Climate X leading the charge. The London-based company is significantly aiding global clients, such as Savills Investment Management, in assessing risks posed by climate change using sophisticated AI models.
Simultaneously, Brazil has taken a pivotal step in cannabis research as Embrapa, the nation's agricultural research agency, gains approval from Anvisa. This move authorizes the creation of Brazil's first cannabis seed bank and paves the way for advancements in genetic enhancements of the plant, signaling potential allowances for future cultivation.
These developments mark crucial advancements in both private climate data utilization and agricultural research, illustrating the intersection of technology and cultivation's evolving landscapes.
