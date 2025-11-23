Left Menu

Climate Data Boom & Brazil's Cannabis Research Leap

The U.S. government's retreat from climate science is empowering private data firms like Climate X, which assists clients like Savills in understanding weather risks. Meanwhile, Brazil's Embrapa is approved to research cannabis, advancing the country's potential for cultivation through genetic enhancement projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:30 IST
Climate Data Boom & Brazil's Cannabis Research Leap

The U.S. government's reduction in climate science roles has sparked growth for private data firms, with Climate X leading the charge. The London-based company is significantly aiding global clients, such as Savills Investment Management, in assessing risks posed by climate change using sophisticated AI models.

Simultaneously, Brazil has taken a pivotal step in cannabis research as Embrapa, the nation's agricultural research agency, gains approval from Anvisa. This move authorizes the creation of Brazil's first cannabis seed bank and paves the way for advancements in genetic enhancements of the plant, signaling potential allowances for future cultivation.

These developments mark crucial advancements in both private climate data utilization and agricultural research, illustrating the intersection of technology and cultivation's evolving landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: HMS Severn Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel

Tensions Rise: HMS Severn Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel

 United Kingdom
2
Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

 Global
3
Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US, Ukraine & Europe Navigate Peace Talks Amid Tension

High-Stakes Diplomacy: US, Ukraine & Europe Navigate Peace Talks Amid Tensio...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025