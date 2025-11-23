Revamping Traffic Efficiency in Jammu and Srinagar with Intelligent Systems

The underutilization of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and Intelligent Traffic Light System (ITLS) in Jammu and Srinagar has drawn concern from Jammu and Kashmir's administration. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo urged the traffic department to fully leverage these technologies to modernize and enhance traffic management, reducing the need for human intervention.

During a high-level meeting, Dulloo emphasized the systems' intended purpose of improving traffic regulations and public ease. He emphasized the urgent need to restore, upgrade, and operationalize ITMS and ITLS to provide smooth, citizen-friendly traffic movement, noting that their underutilization defeats their intended objectives.

Addressing hardware functionality, Dulloo directed immediate repairs and replacements for optimal performance. The meeting discussed plans for extending electronic traffic systems to rural key junctions, with a Detailed Project Report highlighting the goal of having all systems fully operational by December.

(With inputs from agencies.)