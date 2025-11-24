New Parking Facilities at Greater Kailash and Punjabi Bagh Now Open

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has inaugurated new parking facilities at Greater Kailash and Punjabi Bagh, aimed at easing traffic congestion and providing organized parking options for both residents and visitors in these areas.

The inauguration had been delayed due to incomplete mandatory compliance requirements. With all necessary approvals now secured, the MCD has officially opened the parking sites to the public.

In a move demonstrating a commitment to transparency and accountability, the MCD has terminated an official deemed responsible for the project's delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)