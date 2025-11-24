Left Menu

New Parking Facilities at Greater Kailash and Punjabi Bagh Now Open

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has opened new parking facilities in Greater Kailash and Punjabi Bagh, addressing congestion issues. Delays due to compliance requirements were resolved. An official was terminated for the delay, highlighting the MCD's dedication to transparency and accountability in civic project management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:48 IST
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has inaugurated new parking facilities at Greater Kailash and Punjabi Bagh, aimed at easing traffic congestion and providing organized parking options for both residents and visitors in these areas.

The inauguration had been delayed due to incomplete mandatory compliance requirements. With all necessary approvals now secured, the MCD has officially opened the parking sites to the public.

In a move demonstrating a commitment to transparency and accountability, the MCD has terminated an official deemed responsible for the project's delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

