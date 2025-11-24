Python Attack at Kota Power Plant Sparks Investigation

A rescue unfolded dramatically at Kota thermal power plant on Monday morning, as a 53-year-old labourer named Nand Singh found himself ensnared by a 14-foot-long python. Colleagues rushed to his aid, wielding sticks and sharp wood to free Singh, who is now recovering in a hospital.

The python, which suffered multiple injuries from the confrontation, was taken to a rescue centre by forest officials. Dr. Vilas Rao, attending to the python's wounds, offered a grim prognosis, citing deep punctures and a crushed mouth as critical injuries threatening its survival.

In response, Kota Divisional Forest Officer Muthu S vowed legal action against those who continued to harm the python despite Singh's release. An FIR is to be filed, as authorities emphasize the protection of wildlife, stating that the animal should have been handed to officials post-rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)