Delhi Enforces Strict Work-from-Home Policy Amidst Escalating Air Pollution

Delhi has implemented Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan, compelling 50% of staff in government and private offices to work from home due to hazardous air pollution levels. Essential services remain exempt. The move aims to curtail vehicular emissions, a major contributor to the city's air quality crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat soaring air pollution levels, the Delhi government has mandated that 50% of staff in both public and private sectors work remotely as part of Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The directive, effective immediately, excludes essential services like hospitals and sanitation. With Delhi's air quality index hovering at 'very poor' levels, officials are focusing on reducing emissions from office commutes.

Authorities, including district magistrates and police, are tasked with ensuring compliance. Earlier advisories on work-from-home are now mandatory, as vehicular emissions significantly worsen the air quality situation.

