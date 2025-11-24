Delhi Enforces Strict Work-from-Home Policy Amidst Escalating Air Pollution

In a bid to combat soaring air pollution levels, the Delhi government has mandated that 50% of staff in both public and private sectors work remotely as part of Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The directive, effective immediately, excludes essential services like hospitals and sanitation. With Delhi's air quality index hovering at 'very poor' levels, officials are focusing on reducing emissions from office commutes.

Authorities, including district magistrates and police, are tasked with ensuring compliance. Earlier advisories on work-from-home are now mandatory, as vehicular emissions significantly worsen the air quality situation.