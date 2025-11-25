Delhi: The Smog Capital of India

In a stark revelation, Delhi has been identified as the most polluted area in India, according to a new satellite-based report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. The capital city recorded an annual mean PM2.5 concentration of 101 micrograms per cubic metre, significantly exceeding national and WHO air quality standards.

The study, covering the period from March 2024 to February 2025, also placed Chandigarh and Haryana among the highest PM2.5 concentration levels, with 70 and 63 micrograms respectively. Overall, 60% of the districts analysed surpassed the national air quality threshold, highlighting a severe air pollution crisis.

Regions under intense scrutiny include Assam, Bihar, and Punjab, where the majority of districts consistently surpassed the safety limits. The analysis also pointed to inadequate data from regions like Ladakh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, indicating gaps in air quality monitoring in certain areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)