Left Menu

Delhi: The Smog Capital of India

Delhi tops the list of India's most polluted regions, with PM2.5 levels far exceeding national and global standards. A new analysis highlights widespread pollution across several states, with northeastern states and Chandigarh also ranking high. Many districts consistently breach the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:43 IST
Delhi: The Smog Capital of India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark revelation, Delhi has been identified as the most polluted area in India, according to a new satellite-based report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. The capital city recorded an annual mean PM2.5 concentration of 101 micrograms per cubic metre, significantly exceeding national and WHO air quality standards.

The study, covering the period from March 2024 to February 2025, also placed Chandigarh and Haryana among the highest PM2.5 concentration levels, with 70 and 63 micrograms respectively. Overall, 60% of the districts analysed surpassed the national air quality threshold, highlighting a severe air pollution crisis.

Regions under intense scrutiny include Assam, Bihar, and Punjab, where the majority of districts consistently surpassed the safety limits. The analysis also pointed to inadequate data from regions like Ladakh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, indicating gaps in air quality monitoring in certain areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

 Canada
2
Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

 Global
3
Lahore High Court Revives Imran Khan's Petition Amidst Political Drama

Lahore High Court Revives Imran Khan's Petition Amidst Political Drama

 Pakistan
4
Tether's Gold Rush: The Unlikely Crypto Influence on Bullion Market

Tether's Gold Rush: The Unlikely Crypto Influence on Bullion Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025