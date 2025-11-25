Delhi Under Smog Siege: Ethiopian Volcano's Ash Clouds Intensify Pollution Woes
Delhi is experiencing 'very poor' air quality, exacerbated by ash clouds from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption. The plume reached 14 km, spreading towards China, affecting various Indian regions. Despite moving away, Delhi remains in a severe pollution state, with AQI levels in the national capital at 360.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi's air quality has sharply declined, reaching a 'very poor' status as ash clouds from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption intensify pollution across the region.
The India Meteorological Department noted the ash, originating from Ethiopia's Afar region, ascended to 14 kilometers and moved eastward, impacting places such as Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.
The city's air quality index (AQI) reached 360, signifying severe air conditions as per the Central Pollution Control Board, with some areas recording even more dire results.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pro-Maoist Slogans at Anti-Pollution Protest Trigger Legal Action in Delhi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative
Clash at India Gate: Activists Arrested Amid Air Pollution Protests
Delhi Court Seizes Protesters: Unrest Over Pollution Leads to Judicial Custody
Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive