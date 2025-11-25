Delhi Under Smog Siege: Ethiopian Volcano's Ash Clouds Intensify Pollution Woes

Delhi's air quality has sharply declined, reaching a 'very poor' status as ash clouds from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption intensify pollution across the region.

The India Meteorological Department noted the ash, originating from Ethiopia's Afar region, ascended to 14 kilometers and moved eastward, impacting places such as Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

The city's air quality index (AQI) reached 360, signifying severe air conditions as per the Central Pollution Control Board, with some areas recording even more dire results.