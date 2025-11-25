Left Menu

Delhi's Civic Revival: Rekha Gupta Takes the Helm

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticizes past administrations for inadequate civic infrastructure and highlights the new government's efforts, including Ayushman Mandirs and Jan Aushadhi Kendras, to enhance healthcare and initiate beautification projects. Gupta assures citizens of improved planning and no financial hurdles for future civic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:37 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sharply criticized the shortcomings of previous governments in failing to ensure essential civic infrastructure in the national capital. She pointed out the persistent lack of proper water and sewer lines across vast areas, despite decades of governance.

During a ceremony marking the inauguration of 70 Arogya Ayushman Mandirs, Gupta expressed her disappointment at the stagnant conditions witnessed over her 15-year tenure, noting that many areas still rely on water tankers. She announced the overdue commencement of desilting and pipeline repair projects, criticizing the outdated reliance on the 1973 master plan.

Gupta also took a swipe at legislators for inefficient use of allocated funds, urging better planning and accountability. In contrast to the previous government's Mohalla Clinic model, she highlighted the comprehensive services provided by the new Ayushman Mandirs and emphasized the improved accessibility of Delhi's healthcare. Gupta assured no financial constraints for upcoming civic and beautification initiatives.

