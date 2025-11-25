Clashing with Nature: Understanding the Bear-Human Conflict in Uttarakhand

The escalating conflict between humans and bears in Uttarakhand has sparked a reaction from the state forest department, which plans to conduct an in-depth study on the behavior of the black Himalayan bear. This initiative aims to provide a sustainable solution as interactions increase in districts like Chamoli, Pauri, and Pithoragarh.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra announced the collaboration with wildlife experts, highlighting the necessity due to recent fatal and non-fatal bear encounters. Satya Kumar, an expert, has approved the decision, emphasizing that prior research focused on Kashmir, not Uttarakhand.

Factors exacerbating these conflicts include garbage trails attracting bears and altered hibernation patterns due to climate issues. Despite the increase in incidents, authorities clarify that man-eater labels, as in Thalisain, remain rare. Anticipated studies alongside broader wildlife assessments could enhance understanding and responses.

