Devastating Fire Traps One in West Delhi Godown
A fire broke out in a paint and thinner godown in west Delhi's Naraina, leading to the collapse of two floors. One person is feared trapped under the debris. The fire was reported at 2:35 am and required 26 fire tenders to control it by 8 am.
A fire erupted in a three-storey building in west Delhi's Naraina early Tuesday morning, causing the second and third floors to collapse. The building, which serves as a godown for paint and thinner materials, received an emergency call at 2:35 am.
According to an official from the Delhi Fire Services, 26 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to battle the blaze. The fire was brought under control by 8 am, though cooling operations are still underway.
Tragically, one person is feared to be trapped under the debris. Efforts to locate the individual continue as authorities work to clear the area safely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
