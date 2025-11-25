Left Menu

Subhanshu Shukla Inspires Next Gen Astronauts

Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla encourages students to aim for space exploration milestones, including setting up a space station and lunar landing. Amidst India's space mission progress, he urges the youth to actively pursue these aspirations, highlighting the 'Viksit Bharat' vision for 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:10 IST
Subhanshu Shukla Inspires Next Gen Astronauts
astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla recently motivated students to pursue ambitious space exploration goals such as establishing a space station and achieving a lunar landing.

Highlighting India's advancements in space missions, including the Gaganyaan project, Shukla emphasized the importance of youth participation in fulfilling the nation's 'Viksit Bharat' vision by 2047.

He expressed optimism about India's promising future in the space sector, encouraging students to actively engage in shaping this transformative path.

TRENDING

1
Transforming Rajasthan: Major Water Projects Underway

Transforming Rajasthan: Major Water Projects Underway

 India
2
Political Shift: Vikrant Gojamgunde Joins NCP in Latur

Political Shift: Vikrant Gojamgunde Joins NCP in Latur

 India
3
Volcanic Ash Cloud Disrupts Indian Airspace

Volcanic Ash Cloud Disrupts Indian Airspace

 India
4
Rajasthan Police Crackdown on Gangster-Branded Apparel

Rajasthan Police Crackdown on Gangster-Branded Apparel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025