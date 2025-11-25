Subhanshu Shukla Inspires Next Gen Astronauts

Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla recently motivated students to pursue ambitious space exploration goals such as establishing a space station and achieving a lunar landing.

Highlighting India's advancements in space missions, including the Gaganyaan project, Shukla emphasized the importance of youth participation in fulfilling the nation's 'Viksit Bharat' vision by 2047.

He expressed optimism about India's promising future in the space sector, encouraging students to actively engage in shaping this transformative path.