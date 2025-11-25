Delhi's Anti-Smog Gun Mandate: Battling Pollution One Building at a Time
A total of 149 buildings in Delhi have installed anti-smog guns before the November 29 deadline, targeting pollution control across commercial and government sectors. The initiative now extends to over 500 buildings, with compliance reports reviewed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. Penalties for non-compliance will follow.
In a sweeping move to combat pollution, 149 buildings across Delhi have successfully installed anti-smog guns ahead of a looming November 29 deadline, according to officials. This effort includes a range of establishments, from government offices to private hotels and hospitals.
An initial assessment identified these 149 buildings for installation. However, following a recent survey, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) expanded the initiative to over 500 buildings. Ongoing installations are occurring across various key zones.
The New Delhi Municipal Council area also sees a mandate on over 20 buildings, although only seven have met compliance. Daily updates are submitted to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, with the potential for sanctions against non-compliant buildings post-deadline. This anti-pollution mandate, largely focusing on commercial sectors, exempts residential properties.
