Left Menu

Crackdown on Stubble Burning: Maharajganj's Ongoing Battle

The Maharajganj administration has suspended nine lekhpals due to negligence amid rising stubble burning cases. Show-cause notices were issued to several officers, and fines were imposed for guideline violations. Although measures are in place, stubble burning cases rise, prompting continuous efforts from officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:35 IST
Crackdown on Stubble Burning: Maharajganj's Ongoing Battle
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharajganj administration has taken stringent measures, suspending nine lekhpals over negligence as stubble burning incidents rise, officials stated on Tuesday.

Show-cause notices were issued to sub-divisional officers and other officials in response to the situation. 40 combine harvesters violating paddy-cutting guidelines have been confiscated, with fines reaching several lakhs of rupees imposed. Maharajganj leads Uttar Pradesh in such incidents, with 380 cases reported.

Despite awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement, the anticipated decline in cases hasn't materialized. District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma conducts daily reviews and visits villages to inform farmers about the hazards of crop residue burning. The administration assures continued efforts in both raising awareness and enforcing penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
2026 Men's T20 World Cup schedule unveiled, five venues from India and three from Sri Lanka finalised, says ICC chairman Jay Shah.

2026 Men's T20 World Cup schedule unveiled, five venues from India and three...

 Global
2
Xoriant Expands AI Capabilities with TestDevLab Acquisition

Xoriant Expands AI Capabilities with TestDevLab Acquisition

 India
3
Diplomats Push for Peace: All Eyes on Putin

Diplomats Push for Peace: All Eyes on Putin

 Germany
4
Are Short-Term 'Going Concern' Assessments Putting Companies at Risk?

Are Short-Term 'Going Concern' Assessments Putting Companies at Risk?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025