Crackdown on Stubble Burning: Maharajganj's Ongoing Battle
The Maharajganj administration has suspended nine lekhpals due to negligence amid rising stubble burning cases. Show-cause notices were issued to several officers, and fines were imposed for guideline violations. Although measures are in place, stubble burning cases rise, prompting continuous efforts from officials.
The Maharajganj administration has taken stringent measures, suspending nine lekhpals over negligence as stubble burning incidents rise, officials stated on Tuesday.
Show-cause notices were issued to sub-divisional officers and other officials in response to the situation. 40 combine harvesters violating paddy-cutting guidelines have been confiscated, with fines reaching several lakhs of rupees imposed. Maharajganj leads Uttar Pradesh in such incidents, with 380 cases reported.
Despite awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement, the anticipated decline in cases hasn't materialized. District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma conducts daily reviews and visits villages to inform farmers about the hazards of crop residue burning. The administration assures continued efforts in both raising awareness and enforcing penalties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
