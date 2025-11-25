Left Menu

Transforming Rajasthan: Major Water Projects Underway

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced progress on major water projects, including the Ram Jal Setu Link and Yamuna Water Agreement, while inaugurating development works worth over Rs 110 crore in Pali district. The projects aim to improve water diversion and electricity access for farmers across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is making strides in water management as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma confirmed ongoing progress on key water projects, such as the Ram Jal Setu Link and Yamuna Water Agreement. These initiatives were highlighted as Sharma inaugurated development projects amounting to more than Rs 110 crore in Bali assembly constituency in Pali district on Tuesday.

Sharma emphasized the state government's commitment to advancing all 200 assembly constituencies, ensuring transparent and accountable delivery of various schemes. The focus remains on aiding farmers, youth, women, and economically disadvantaged groups, with a comprehensive roadmap developed to meet diverse state needs.

The Ram Jal Setu Link project, a river interlinking initiative, intends to redirect excess water from the Chambal River and its tributaries to various river basins. Sharma aims for farmers to have daytime electricity access by 2027, asserting that his administration's achievements overshadow those of the preceding Congress government. Additionally, 92,000 appointments have been secured, with more opportunities projected for the coming years.

