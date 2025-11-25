Maharashtra's Monkey Mitigation Strategy: A 10-Kilometer Rule

In an unprecedented move, Maharashtra's forest department has stipulated that troublesome monkeys be relocated at least 10 kilometers from human settlements. The new regulation aims to address rising complaints of monkeys causing property damage and injuries in towns and villages.

The Government Resolution mandates local municipalities to record human-monkey conflict incidents, notify forest officers, and permit trained rescue teams to capture involved animals. Medical checks, documentation, and regulated release into forested areas are part of the outlined procedure.

Financial logistics include rescue team incentives and travel allowances, while emphasizing coordinated efforts between forest staff and local civic bodies. This initiative aligns with a recent order on managing stray dogs, reinforcing Maharashtra's commitment to tackling urban wildlife issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)