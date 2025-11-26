Inferno Devastates Dhaka Slum: Thousands Homeless

A devastating fire engulfed the Korail slum in Dhaka on Tuesday evening, rendering thousands of residents homeless as their homes were reduced to ash and rubble. The fire ignited shortly after sunset, catching the densely populated settlement off guard.

Korail, which houses nearly 80,000 people, lies snug between Dhaka's affluent Gulshan and Banani neighborhoods. As the flames spread, the night sky glowed menacingly, and smoke enveloped the area. Desperate residents fled, clutching their most precious belongings, while 19 fire engines struggled against traffic and narrow lanes to reach the scene.

Firefighters, compelled to leave engines at a distance, navigated cramped alleys with hoses, waging a five-hour battle to control the inferno. Although the cause remains unknown, the aftermath left Amena Begum and others grappling with devastating losses. The incident highlights Bangladesh's ongoing struggle with lax fire safety regulations.