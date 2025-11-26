Left Menu

Catastrophic Landslides and Floods Wreak Havoc in Indonesia's Sumatra

In Indonesia's Sumatra, rescuers uncovered more bodies after severe rains caused floods and landslides, increasing the death toll to 17, with six missing. Affected areas in North Sumatra faced difficulties in aid delivery, as rivers overflowed and debris cut off roads, isolating communities amid ongoing rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medan | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The search and rescue mission escalates in Indonesia's Sumatra, as more bodies are uncovered following devastating floods and landslides.

The powerful monsoon rains caused rivers to burst, destroying entire communities and leaving many in desperate need of aid.

Officials report 17 fatalities and six missing, as rescuers continue to battle hazardous conditions to deliver aid and assistance to the affected regions.

