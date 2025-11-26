Currency Shifts as Global Interest Rate Changes Loom

The yen experienced a decline on Wednesday amid rising expectations that the Bank of Japan might increase rates next month. Sterling also fluctuated as investors reacted to Britain's fiscal watchdog's surprise figures ahead of the national budget announcement. Sources indicate that the BOJ is gearing up for a potential interest rate hike soon.

Initially, the yen's value rose following reports but later reversed, becoming the weakest currency against a generally softer dollar. The yen's performance has been pressured by concerns over Japan's fiscal situation, and traders are wary of potential intervention by Tokyo to halt its fall.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar has shown weakness as discussions center on a possible rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December. In other markets, the New Zealand and Australian dollars saw gains as their respective central banks signaled potential ends to rate-cutting cycles, driven by economic recovery indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)