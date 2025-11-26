Deadly Blaze in Hong Kong: Tragedy Strikes High-Rise Complex
A devastating fire claimed the lives of 13 people in a Hong Kong high-rise housing complex. The blaze, fueled by bamboo scaffolding, spread rapidly across multiple buildings. Evacuations and high alert ensued as the fire was upgraded to a level 5 alarm due to its severity.
A devastating fire engulfed multiple high-rise apartment buildings in a Hong Kong housing complex, claiming the lives of thirteen residents as reported by the city's fire services on Wednesday.
Authorities confirmed that nine individuals died at the scene while four more succumbed in the hospital. Approximately 700 people were evacuated to temporary shelters due to the emergency.
The massive blaze originated on bamboo scaffolding used around the complex, rapidly spreading to five nearby buildings in Tai Po district, New Territories. The situation escalated to a level 5 alarm as the densely packed apartments, housing mostly elderly residents, became consumed by flames and smoke.
