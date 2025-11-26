Left Menu

Deadly Blaze in Hong Kong: Tragedy Strikes High-Rise Complex

A devastating fire claimed the lives of 13 people in a Hong Kong high-rise housing complex. The blaze, fueled by bamboo scaffolding, spread rapidly across multiple buildings. Evacuations and high alert ensued as the fire was upgraded to a level 5 alarm due to its severity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:06 IST
Deadly Blaze in Hong Kong: Tragedy Strikes High-Rise Complex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating fire engulfed multiple high-rise apartment buildings in a Hong Kong housing complex, claiming the lives of thirteen residents as reported by the city's fire services on Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed that nine individuals died at the scene while four more succumbed in the hospital. Approximately 700 people were evacuated to temporary shelters due to the emergency.

The massive blaze originated on bamboo scaffolding used around the complex, rapidly spreading to five nearby buildings in Tai Po district, New Territories. The situation escalated to a level 5 alarm as the densely packed apartments, housing mostly elderly residents, became consumed by flames and smoke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

 India
2
Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining the Constitution

Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining...

 India
3
India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

 India
4
Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025