Inferno in Dhaka: Thousands Homeless After Slum Fire
A devastating fire tore through the Korail slum in Dhaka, Bangladesh, burning or damaging 1,500 shanties and leaving thousands homeless. The blaze was extinguished after 16 hours, and no casualties were reported. The area is home to many climate refugees and is surrounded by high-rise buildings.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
A ferocious fire engulfed the Korail slum in Dhaka, Bangladesh, resulting in the destruction or damage of 1,500 shanties and rendering thousands homeless, officials reported on Wednesday.
The blaze ignited on Tuesday evening and was finally subdued 16 hours later, according to Rashed Bin Khalid from the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense. Despite the extensive damage, no casualties were reported.
Home to approximately 60,000 families, many of whom are climate refugees, Korail is situated adjacent to Dhaka's upscale neighborhoods, yet it remains vulnerable to fires due to its dense and convoluted layout. Residents returned to the smoldering site on Wednesday, sifting through debris to salvage what they could of their belongings, while firefighters struggled with access issues due to narrow alleys.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhaka
- fire
- slum
- housing
- climate refugees
- Bangladesh
- Korail
- homelessness
- urban development
- disaster
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Urges India's Decision on Extradition of Convicted Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina
India Ponders Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amid Bangladesh's Request
Bangladesh Faces Historic Spike in Non-Performing Loans
We remain committed to the best interest of people of Bangladesh including peace, democracy, inclusion in that country: MEA.
BSF Cracks Major Gold Smuggling Racket at Indo-Bangladesh Border