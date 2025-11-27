Inferno in Dhaka: Thousands Homeless After Slum Fire

A ferocious fire engulfed the Korail slum in Dhaka, Bangladesh, resulting in the destruction or damage of 1,500 shanties and rendering thousands homeless, officials reported on Wednesday.

The blaze ignited on Tuesday evening and was finally subdued 16 hours later, according to Rashed Bin Khalid from the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense. Despite the extensive damage, no casualties were reported.

Home to approximately 60,000 families, many of whom are climate refugees, Korail is situated adjacent to Dhaka's upscale neighborhoods, yet it remains vulnerable to fires due to its dense and convoluted layout. Residents returned to the smoldering site on Wednesday, sifting through debris to salvage what they could of their belongings, while firefighters struggled with access issues due to narrow alleys.