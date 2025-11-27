Left Menu

Inferno in Dhaka: Thousands Homeless After Slum Fire

A devastating fire tore through the Korail slum in Dhaka, Bangladesh, burning or damaging 1,500 shanties and leaving thousands homeless. The blaze was extinguished after 16 hours, and no casualties were reported. The area is home to many climate refugees and is surrounded by high-rise buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 27-11-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 07:54 IST
Inferno in Dhaka: Thousands Homeless After Slum Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A ferocious fire engulfed the Korail slum in Dhaka, Bangladesh, resulting in the destruction or damage of 1,500 shanties and rendering thousands homeless, officials reported on Wednesday.

The blaze ignited on Tuesday evening and was finally subdued 16 hours later, according to Rashed Bin Khalid from the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense. Despite the extensive damage, no casualties were reported.

Home to approximately 60,000 families, many of whom are climate refugees, Korail is situated adjacent to Dhaka's upscale neighborhoods, yet it remains vulnerable to fires due to its dense and convoluted layout. Residents returned to the smoldering site on Wednesday, sifting through debris to salvage what they could of their belongings, while firefighters struggled with access issues due to narrow alleys.

TRENDING

1
Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

 United Kingdom
2
Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

 Spain
3
US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

 Global
4
Kylian Mbappé's Spectacular Hat Trick in Champions League Action

Kylian Mbappé's Spectacular Hat Trick in Champions League Action

 Greece

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025