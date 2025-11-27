Heroes Amid Flames: Rescue Efforts for Pets During Hong Kong Fire

In the early hours, Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court witnessed brave efforts from animal welfare volunteers, harmonizing with firefighting units to rescue stranded pets amid a raging blaze.

As stories of heartbreak unfolded across social media, volunteers negotiated access through police lines to save pets. Over 100 concerns were reported, leading to the successful rescue of cats, dogs, and turtles from the inferno.

The fire, which claimed at least 44 lives, was intensified by unsafe scaffolding and foam materials. Despite these challenges, agencies anticipate reuniting survivors with their pets through microchipping in a city where pet ownership continues to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)