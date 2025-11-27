Rescue Drones Mobilize in Flooded Southeast Asia Amid Cyclone Devastation

Drones are being prepared to deliver food parcels in flood-stricken regions of Thailand and Malaysia, as receding waters provide a glimmer of hope for evacuations. The area's devastating floods have killed at least 33 in Thailand and two in Malaysia, with more than ten thousand in evacuation shelters.

Emergency teams in Thailand are escalating their rescue operations, employing drones and satellite internet to reach those cut off by the floods. Meanwhile, the southern division of North Sumatra in Indonesia faces its own disaster, with a tropical cyclone leaving at least 28 dead and extensive damage in its wake.

As global warming contributes to more frequent extreme weather events, Southeast Asia is grappling with the repercussions. Nations are deploying extensive resources, including helicopters, ships, and aid convoys, to manage the crisis while citizens cling to hope as they await rescue from rising waters.