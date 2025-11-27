Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

Rescue teams in Indonesia are in a race against time as they search for survivors amidst devastating flash floods and landslides on Sumatra island. The extreme weather conditions have resulted in the tragic loss of 49 lives, with at least 67 people still unaccounted for.

Monsoon rains have inundated the region, causing rivers to overflow and impacting thousands of residents in North Sumatra province. Entire villages have been swept away, and nearly 5,000 people have sought refuge in government shelters. Authorities are turning to weather modification methods in hopes of mitigating further disaster.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts continue across other provinces on Sumatra island, where more casualties have been reported. Recovery crews, using a mix of equipment and bare hands, work tirelessly through the treacherous terrain, battling mud, debris, and swollen rivers to help those still trapped.

