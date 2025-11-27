Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against the Smog: A Citywide Effort

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced active measures to combat pollution, focusing on dust, sanitation, and waste management. With air quality in the 'severe' range, officials personally oversee operations to ensure swift action, part of a campaign to address the city's ongoing air quality crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday that teams are working tirelessly to manage pollution across the city. Key efforts are concentrated on dust control, sanitation, and efficient waste management.

In a statement on X, Gupta emphasized that action against all pollution sources is in full swing. Both ministers and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are actively inspecting on-field operations to review cleanliness tasks and provide immediate directives where needed.

The campaign aims to address Delhi's persistent air quality issues, as the city grapples with hazardous air. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 377 on Thursday, classifying the air as 'very poor' for over two weeks, prompting urgent intervention from local authorities.

