Chill in Jharkhand: State Takes Action Against Plummeting Temperatures

Temperatures have dipped dramatically across Jharkhand, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Simdega recorded a biting 5.7 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest temperature in the state. Gusty northerly and north-easterly winds have swept through the region, plummeting the average minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department warned that the chill might persist, though a rise of 3-5 degrees Celsius is expected in the coming days. To combat the harsh weather, Jharkhand's Disaster Management Department has released Rs 79 lakh to assist 24 districts in relief efforts. The government prioritizes vulnerable populations, setting up bonfires at key locations and mobilizing teams to provide urgent assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)