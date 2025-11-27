Cyclone Ditwah Looms Over South India: Alerts Issued

Cyclone Ditwah has formed from a deep depression near Sri Lanka and is currently moving toward the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra coasts, Regional Meteorological Centre Director B Amudha announced on Thursday.

Imminent strong winds and heavy rainfall prompted the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority to convene under Chief Minister M K Stalin, reviewing disaster response strategies.

Alerts have been issued for several regions, with the potential for extremely heavy rainfall. The situation is closely monitored, utilizing advanced real-time weather systems and inter-departmental coordination to mitigate risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)