Cyclone Ditwah Looms Over South India: Alerts Issued
Cyclone Ditwah, originating near Sri Lanka, is advancing toward Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas. Anticipated to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds, alerts have been issued. Chief Minister Stalin leads disaster management efforts, while systems are in place for real-time weather monitoring and coordination across departments.
- Country:
- India
Cyclone Ditwah has formed from a deep depression near Sri Lanka and is currently moving toward the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra coasts, Regional Meteorological Centre Director B Amudha announced on Thursday.
Imminent strong winds and heavy rainfall prompted the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority to convene under Chief Minister M K Stalin, reviewing disaster response strategies.
Alerts have been issued for several regions, with the potential for extremely heavy rainfall. The situation is closely monitored, utilizing advanced real-time weather systems and inter-departmental coordination to mitigate risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
