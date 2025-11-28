Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Construction Sites Under Scrutiny for Pollution Contribution

As Mumbai's air quality continues its alarming decline, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cracked down on 53 construction sites, issuing stop-work orders for their roles in escalating pollution levels.

The BMC has mandated strict adherence to air pollution controls, including the installation of constantly operational AQI monitoring sensors. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi emphasized stringent action against non-compliant sites during a review of sensor installations.

While discussions continue on the possible impact of a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, local authorities face mounting pressure from the Bombay High Court for more effective pollution interventions. Civic leaders and courts echo a resounding call for immediate and resolute action against this public health emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)