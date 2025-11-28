Left Menu

Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Construction Sites Under Scrutiny for Pollution Contribution

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued stop-work notices to 53 construction sites over air pollution concerns amidst Mumbai's worsening AQI. Added measures include sensor installations and stricter guidelines. Despite blame on an Ethiopian volcano, courts demand better accountability and solutions from local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 08:19 IST
Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Construction Sites Under Scrutiny for Pollution Contribution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Mumbai's air quality continues its alarming decline, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cracked down on 53 construction sites, issuing stop-work orders for their roles in escalating pollution levels.

The BMC has mandated strict adherence to air pollution controls, including the installation of constantly operational AQI monitoring sensors. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi emphasized stringent action against non-compliant sites during a review of sensor installations.

While discussions continue on the possible impact of a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, local authorities face mounting pressure from the Bombay High Court for more effective pollution interventions. Civic leaders and courts echo a resounding call for immediate and resolute action against this public health emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cryptocurrency Heist Strikes South Korean Exchange Upbit

Cryptocurrency Heist Strikes South Korean Exchange Upbit

 Global
2
Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Construction Sites Under Scrutiny for Pollution Contribution

Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Construction Sites Under Scrutiny for Pollution Contrib...

 India
3
Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Decades

Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Decades

 Global
4
Trump Administration Tightens Green Card Vetting for High-Risk Countries

Trump Administration Tightens Green Card Vetting for High-Risk Countries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025