Sri Lanka Battles Deadly Floods and Landslides

Sri Lanka is grappling with devastating floods and landslides, which have claimed at least 56 lives and damaged over 600 homes nationwide. As the situation escalated, the government closed schools and public offices on Friday.

Severe weather conditions swept across the country, worsening Thursday with relentless rains. The central, mountainous tea-growing regions of Badulla and Nuwara Eliya witnessed the brunt of the catastrophe, where more than 25 people perished in landslides.

The chaos forced authorities to halt passenger trains and close numerous roads, creating significant transportation disruptions. Meanwhile, desperate rescue efforts saw air force helicopters and navy boats deployed for emergency evacuations.