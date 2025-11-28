Left Menu

Sri Lanka Battles Deadly Floods and Landslides

Sri Lanka faces devastating floods and landslides, causing 56 deaths and widespread damage to over 600 homes. The disaster prompted the closure of government offices and schools, as emergency services performed dramatic rescues in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 28-11-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 09:14 IST
Sri Lanka Battles Deadly Floods and Landslides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is grappling with devastating floods and landslides, which have claimed at least 56 lives and damaged over 600 homes nationwide. As the situation escalated, the government closed schools and public offices on Friday.

Severe weather conditions swept across the country, worsening Thursday with relentless rains. The central, mountainous tea-growing regions of Badulla and Nuwara Eliya witnessed the brunt of the catastrophe, where more than 25 people perished in landslides.

The chaos forced authorities to halt passenger trains and close numerous roads, creating significant transportation disruptions. Meanwhile, desperate rescue efforts saw air force helicopters and navy boats deployed for emergency evacuations.

TRENDING

1
Sangram Singh: The New Face of Real Estate with OneX Property

Sangram Singh: The New Face of Real Estate with OneX Property

 United States
2
Revolutionizing Solar Design: Sungrow Launches iSolarDesign Platform

Revolutionizing Solar Design: Sungrow Launches iSolarDesign Platform

 Australia
3
AI Sparks Weekly Gains in Chinese Stock Markets

AI Sparks Weekly Gains in Chinese Stock Markets

 China
4
Unveiling New Amphibian Species: Northeast India’s Biodiverse Treasure

Unveiling New Amphibian Species: Northeast India’s Biodiverse Treasure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025