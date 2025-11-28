Leopard Adventures in Jaipur: A Tale of Urban Wildlife Encounters
A leopard wandering through populated areas in Jaipur over two days was eventually caught near Chandpole. Precautions were taken as it had been sighted in multiple locations, sparking public concern. The increased leopard sightings around Jaipur are attributed to urban expansion into forest areas and food scarcity near habitats.
Authorities in Jaipur have successfully tranquilized and rescued a leopard that had been seen traversing populated areas for the past two days. The animal was eventually found in a shop near the Chandpole area on Thursday night, following a dramatic search effort.
Local residents had reported sightings in various neighborhoods, including Shastri Nagar and Vidyadhar Nagar, and CCTV footage confirmed its presence in Kalyan Colony. Panic and concern filled the community as officials mobilized for a comprehensive rescue operation.
The increase in leopard presence in urban zones like Jaipur is attributed to shrinking prey availability and expanding urban boundaries encroaching on traditional forest habitats, making human-animal encounters more frequent.
