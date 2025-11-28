Tragic Hit-and-Run: Pilgrimage on Mumbai-Nashik Highway Turns Fatal

In a tragic incident on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, a 23-year-old man lost his life after an unidentified vehicle hit a group of pilgrims en route to Shirdi, police reported on Friday.

The hit-and-run took place near Vafe village, Shahpur taluka, early Thursday morning as the group was on a pilgrimage march, or 'padyatra', that began in Virar on November 25.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, with efforts underway to examine CCTV footage to identify the escaping vehicle. Meanwhile, Bashir Sheikh, aged 20, remains hospitalized with injuries, with police pursuing leads to apprehend the driver.