UPDATE 1-Trump's NASA pick to tell Congress about moon race with China, deep-space ambition

(Adds quotes from written testimony) WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) -

Billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman, President Donald Trump's pick to lead NASA, will tell senators on Wednesday that he wants to expand investments in nuclear propulsion and commercial efforts to help the U.S. return to the moon before China, which he calls "our great rival," gets there, according to prepared testimony seen by Reuters. "America will return to the Moon before our great rival, and we will establish an enduring presence to understand and realize the scientific, economic, and national security value on the lunar surface," Isaacman wrote for the Senate hearing, appearing to refer to China.

Isaacman added "we will set the stage for future missions to Mars and beyond" in part by "expanding and accelerating investments into nuclear propulsion and surface power programs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)