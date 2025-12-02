Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump's NASA pick to tell Congress about moon race with China, deep-space ambition

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump's NASA pick to tell Congress about moon race with China, deep-space ambition

(Adds quotes from written testimony) WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) -

Billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman, President Donald Trump's pick to lead NASA, will tell senators on Wednesday that he wants to expand investments in nuclear propulsion and commercial efforts to help the U.S. return to the moon before China, which he calls "our great rival," gets there, according to prepared testimony seen by Reuters. "America will return to the Moon before our great rival, and we will establish an enduring presence to understand and realize the scientific, economic, and national security value on the lunar surface," Isaacman wrote for the Senate hearing, appearing to refer to China.

Isaacman added "we will set the stage for future missions to Mars and beyond" in part by "expanding and accelerating investments into nuclear propulsion and surface power programs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RPF head constable shot dead by colleague in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

RPF head constable shot dead by colleague in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

 India
2
Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11 wards

Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11...

 India
3
Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

 India
4
BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha Gupta; Cong wins Sangam Vihar A ward in MCD bypolls.

BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025