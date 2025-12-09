Tapping Into Tensions: Mexico-U.S. Water Dispute

Tensions simmer as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum aims to resolve a water-sharing disagreement with the United States, following accusations from President Donald Trump.

Claiming that Mexico has breached a 1944 water-sharing treaty, Trump threatened additional tariffs on Mexican goods unless swift action is taken. Mexico, bound by its water needs and infrastructure limitations, cannot easily meet these demands.

Under the treaty, Mexico delivers 1.75 million acre-feet of Rio Grande water to the U.S. every five years. Despite the pressure, Sheinbaum clarified that infrastructure constraints hinder fulfilling Trump's request for 200,000 acre-feet before year's end.

