Delhi's Clean Cooking Mandate: A Ban on Coal and Firewood Tandoors

In response to Delhi's persistently elevated pollution levels, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has mandated a citywide ban on the use of coal and firewood in restaurant tandoors. This order applies to all hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, aiming to enforce the use of electric or gas-based cooking appliances instead.

Issued under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the directive highlights the significant contribution of coal-based cooking to local pollution. It follows the Graded Response Action Plan directives, emphasizing the necessity of transitioning to cleaner fuel sources as a critical step in reducing emissions.

Urban authorities, including municipal commissioners and chief engineers, are instructed to ensure strict compliance. All relevant departments have received the order, emphasizing the immediate need for action to maintain a healthier environment in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)