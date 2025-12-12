Satya and Maple Groups Launch Lavish 'Levante Residences' in Gurugram

In a major move redefining luxury housing, realty giants Satya Group and Maple Group have unveiled their ambitious project 'Levante Residences' in Gurugram.

Announced on Friday, this high-end residential development on Dwarka Expressway's Sector 104 is poised to become an architectural marvel spanning 5 acres. With an estimated investment of Rs 1,600 crore, it promises exquisite living spaces within its 488 units spread across three towers.

Aiming for an anticipated sales realization of Rs 2,000 crore, both Satya and Maple Groups bring extensive experience to the table, with a combined footprint of over 62 million square feet in diverse projects across NCR and other major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)